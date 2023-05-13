Israel Bombed a Gaza Cemetery: Here is the Devastating Outcome (PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One of the hundreds of ‘targets’ bombed by Israel during its latest war on Gaza, which started on Tuesday, May 9, was the Beit Lahiya cemetery, where hundreds of Palestinians have been buried throughout the years.

It is not clear why Israel has decided that a cemetery is a legitimate military target.

Families of those buried in this cemetery have rushed, as soon as the ceasefire was declared on Saturday, to restore the many destroyed graves.

The Palestine Chronicle visited the Beit Lahiya cemetery hours before the ceasefire agreement was announced.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)