Euro-Med Monitor: Israel Violated Principles of Proportionality in Its Attacks on Gaza

The bombing and destruction of civilian homes by Israeli warplanes falls within the scope of collective punishment and is practiced extensively by Israel against Palestinians, Euro-Med Monitor in a statement.

The Geneva-based independent organization added that “Israel’s army has killed multiple civilians in its ongoing attack on the Gaza Strip, while Israeli authorities have closed vital crossings to the Strip and disrupted the flow of vital humanitarian aid including food, medicines, medical supplies, and fuel.”

“These casualties occurred as a result of airstrikes targeting locations where Israel’s army had prior knowledge of civilian presence, which potentially constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” the statement pointed out.

Euro-Med Monitor continued, “The Israeli military did not abide by the principles of international humanitarian law in its attack on the Gaza Strip, then, particularly the principles of necessity and proportionality.”

Euro-Med Monitor said they documented four incidents in which the Israeli army targeted alleged wanted persons despite their presence with their families, including their children. These actions resulted in the immediate deaths of the family members.

The Israeli military attack on the Strip had resulted in the deaths of 33 people in Gaza, according to data supplied by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and the dead included six children and three women. An additional 150 others had been injured.

(WAFA, PC)