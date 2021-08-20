Israeli Occupation Forces Injure 13 Palestinians in Beita

At least thirteen Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire today as the Israeli occupation army cracked down on hundreds of protesters in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PPS) said of the thirteen injuries, a Palestinian sustained injury by live bullets, while the remaining 12 were injured by rubber-coated rounds.

Palestinians demonstrate in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank in protest of the illegal Israeli settlement activities, today. #SaveBeita pic.twitter.com/vOydbq92Nr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 20, 2021

For over four months, the village of Beita has been witnessing almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost near the village, called Evaytar.

The Murder of the ‘Menacing’ Water Technician: On the Shadow Wars in the West Bank by @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/21UOSnx2Po via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/6anhwF56AO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2021

Although the Israeli occupation authorities evacuated the illegal Jewish settlers who resided in the outpost for nearly two months, Israel has kept the site under its control and does not allow Palestinians to access their lands there.

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing protests in Beita over the past few months.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)