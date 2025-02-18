LIVE BLOG: Phase II ‘Has Not Started Yet’ | Israel Destroys Village in West Bank – Day 501

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal, while the Qatari Foreign Minister confirmed that the negotiations have not started yet.
Meanwhile, Israel intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank, demolishing a village near Hebron and storming a school in Jerusalem.
Death Toll in Gaza Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 48,291 dead and 111,722 injured. This follows the arrival of 7 martyrs to hospitals, 6 of whose bodies were recovered, and one new martyr from Israeli gunfire, along with 13 new injuries in the past 24 hours.
Jenin Camp Media Committee Reveals Losses from Occupation Operation
JENIN CAMP MEDIA COMMITTEE: The Jenin Camp Media Committee reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 29th consecutive day has resulted in 26 martyrs and over 150 detainees. The occupation has deliberately burned homes, destroyed streets, and created new roads at the expense of citizens’ properties. More than 3,000 Palestinian families in Jenin and its camp have lost their homes and belongings. The committee called on residents of the West Bank to strengthen social solidarity and assist displaced families from the camp.
Hamas: Escalating Resistance is the Only Way to Curb Occupation Crimes
HAMAS: Hamas stated that the crimes of demolition and displacement committed by the occupation in Tulkarm, its camp, and the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank will not deter the Palestinian people from resistance. The movement emphasized that escalating resistance and confronting the occupation is the only way to curb its crimes and aggression against the Palestinian people.
Egypt Postpones Arab Summit on Palestinian Developments
EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the emergency Arab summit on developments in the Palestinian issue, originally scheduled for February 27, will now be held on March 4. The new date was set to allow for further logistical and substantive preparations, in coordination with Bahrain, the current chair of the Arab League Summit, and in consultation with Arab states.
Departure of the 16th Group of Gaza Wounded via Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA: The 16th group of wounded and sick Palestinians from Gaza has departed through the Rafah crossing into Egypt to begin their treatment journey.
Qatar: Second-Phase Negotiations Have Not Officially Started Yet
QATARI FM: Qatar is committed to supporting efforts to begin negotiations, which they hope will lead to the second phase. He clarified that the second-phase negotiations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have not officially started yet and declined to comment on coordination regarding the prisoner and hostage exchange scheduled for next week.
Israeli Foreign Minister: We Will Begin Negotiations on the Second Phase
ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER GIDEON SA’AR: Sa’ar called for the complete disarmament of Gaza, stating that Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal. He described Hamas’ rule in Gaza as “not a successful experiment for Israel” and emphasized that Israel will not allow another Hezbollah-like model in Gaza. Sa’ar added that Tel Aviv will not support any plan transferring civilian control of Gaza from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority.
Gaza Government Office Confirms Need for Heavy Equipment
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed in a press conference that no heavy equipment has entered Gaza, highlighting the need for 500 pieces of equipment to remove rubble and recover the bodies of martyrs from under the debris.
Israeli Forces Raid UNRWA School and Institute in Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces raided an UNRWA school in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood of Jerusalem, evacuating students and closing its doors. They also stormed the Qalandia Vocational Training Institute, affiliated with UNRWA, in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.
Maariv: Release of Women and Children from Gaza in Exchange for Bodies of Detainees
MAARIV: The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the handover of four detainees’ bodies on Thursday will be more complex than previous exchanges. Israel will release women and children detained from Gaza since the start of the war in exchange for the four bodies. Hamas is expected to repeat the process of releasing four more bodies of Israeli captives next Thursday.
Israeli Forces Raid Umm Al-Khair Village in Hebron
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Delegation Instructed to Extend First Phase
ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: The cabinet did not make any decisions regarding the second phase of the deal during its meeting on Sunday, meaning the delegation sent to Cairo does not have a broad mandate. The instructions focus on releasing six detainees on Saturday and attempting to extend the first phase of the deal.
Netanyahu Rejected Linking Captives’ Release to Ending War
ISRAEL HAYOM :
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom quoted informed sources stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ demand to link the release of remaining captives to ending the war during the cabinet meeting.
The sources added that Israel may agree, under US pressure, to enter negotiations for the second phase of the deal, with the cabinet insisting on adhering to war goals and eliminating Hamas.
250,000 Students in Gaza Join Distance Learning Programs
UN SPOKESPERSON STÉPHANE DUJARIC: The United Nations announced that over 250,000 students in Gaza have joined distance learning programs, as 95% of schools in the Strip have been damaged by Israel’s genocidal war. Students are currently studying in temporary tents in open areas under harsh winter conditions.
Boy Injured by Occupation Gunfire in Mithloun
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: A boy was injured after Israeli occupation forces fired an incendiary projectile at a house in the town of Meithaloun, in the occupied West Bank.
Ben-Gvir Advises Netanyahu to Show "More Courage"
ISRAELI RADIO: Former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that he will return to the government when he sees Israel seizing opportunities and taking action on the ground. He advised Netanyahu to show more courage to move forward with Trump’s displacement plan and dismiss the government’s legal advisor.
Israeli Raids Mithloun in Jenin, Injures Youth
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Mithloun, southeast of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and injured a youth during the assault.
Ben-Gvir: Israel Should Not Allow Mobile Homes into Gaza
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: Former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that those who want to encourage displacement and eliminate Hamas should not allow mobile homes and aid trucks into Gaza, following reports of Israel permitting mobile homes in exchange for the release of detainees’ bodies.
Lapid Criticizes Israeli Government
ISRAELI OPPOSITION LEADER YAIR LAPID: Opposition leader Yair Lapid called for the government’s dismissal, stating that it has no answers or solutions to any pressing issues in the country, amid delays in starting second-phase negotiations for the Gaza agreement.
