LIVE BLOG: Phase II ‘Has Not Started Yet’ | Israel Destroys Village in West Bank – Day 501

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces raided an UNRWA school in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood of Jerusalem, evacuating students and closing its doors. They also stormed the Qalandia Vocational Training Institute, affiliated with UNRWA, in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 18, 2025