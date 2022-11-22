Israel Delays Palestinian Journalist’s Hearing, Extends House Arrest, Social Media Ban

The Israeli District Court postponed Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh’s hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, until December 20, extending her house arrest and social media ban, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghosheh, 30, is a mother of two and works as a freelance journalist. She was detained by Israeli occupation forces from her family home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on September 4 and has had her detention extended several times.

She was arrested for “incitement” on social media after posting her interviews with former Palestinian prisoners online and writing against illegal Jewish settlers who attempted to take over Palestinian homes in her neighborhood.

Her phone and computer were also seized by Israeli authorities.

Her detention was extended several times until she was released on September 13 under a bail of $15,000, until her next court hearing, which was originally scheduled for today.

In a statement, Ghosheh’s lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli District Court released the Palestinian journalist on condition that she does not write on social media and remain under house arrest until her court hearing.

