Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Two Palestinian Schoolchildren

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday arrested two Palestinian schoolchildren near the occupied West Bank City of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, two Palestinian minors, identified as Yousef Odah and Habib Saeìlem, were detained by Israeli forces in the town of Hawwara, south of Nablus.

According to the official Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, over 50,000 children were detained from 1967, the year Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said on Saturday that over 750 Palestinian children have been arrested by Israeli authorities so far in 2022.

There are currently 160 Palestinian children in Israeli prisons, according to the PPC.

