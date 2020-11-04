Israel Demolishes 11 Palestinian Homes in West Bank

Israeli military bulldozers yesterday demolished 11 homes in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank over “lack of construction permits”.

Moataz Bisharat, a Palestinian official responsible for monitoring Israeli settlement activity in the Jordan Valley, told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force had raided “the Hamsa bedouin community in the east of Tubas town, and demolished Palestinian homes there.

DEMOLITION UPDATE: 73 people, including 41 children and babies displaced yesterday, 3 November 2020, as Israeli forces demolish 76 structures in the rural Bedouin community of Humsa-Al Bqa'ia in Tubas, Jordan Valley. (1/3) — ICAHDUK (@ICAHDUK) November 4, 2020

Bisharat added that the community was inhabited by “23 Palestinian families living in corrugated iron houses.”

The head of the Ibziq village council in the Jordan Valley region, Abdul Majeed Khdeirat, told the agency that the Israeli army had seized agricultural tractors, solar cells, and water tanks from the village.

Palestinian residents in the Jordan Valley region are continuously subjected to the demolition of their homes, and seizure of their property by the Israeli army. The 1.6 million dunam region currently accommodates around 13,000 Israeli settlers in 38 illegal settlements, and some 65,000 Palestinians scattered across 34 communities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)