Palestinian Immigrant Honored for Saving Police Officer during Vienna Attack

A 23-year-old Palestinian was recognized for helping to save the life of a police officer during a deadly gun attack in Vienna.

According to Austrian media reports, Osama Joda was working in a nearby fast-food chain restaurant until his manager was informed a terrorist was close and shooting at passers-by.

"Recep Gultekin was shot in the leg while aiding the woman with his friend, Mikail Özen. They also carried an injured police officer to safety after a Palestinian man, Osama Joda, gave him first aid." https://t.co/V3RjBK208N — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) November 3, 2020

The attacker shot a police officer who was coming to help, so Osama rushed to pull the officer behind the concrete seat he was taking cover behind and helped stop the bleeding from his wound. He later helped move the office to an ambulance in spite of the sound of gunshots in the vicinity.

As more police officers arrived, the shooter ran away, and the injured officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

In recognition of his bravery, Osama was awarded the Golden Police Medal.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)