Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian near West Bank Checkpoint

Israeli forces today killed a Palestinian near Huwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Palestinian was identified as 29-year-old Bilal Adnan Rawajbeh from Iraq Tayeh village, east of Nablus. He served as a legal advisor holding the rank of a captain in the Preventive Security Forces, one of the Palestinian Authority’s security services.

Local sources and witnesses confirmed that Israeli forces shot him while driving a white Hyundai near the checkpoint at point-blank range, first injuring him before he was declared dead.

Palestinian Bilal Adnan Rajabeh (legal advisor) was assassinated (executed) in cold blood inside his car at the Huwara military checkpoint 3 hours earlier by the Zionist occupation soldiers, November 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KkmMN0OZza — Maya Ahmad⚘🇵🇸 (@zxcvbn45679) November 4, 2020

Rawajbeh was left to bleed to death by the Israeli soldiers who closed the checkpoint in both directions and prevented Palestinian medics from approaching the scene.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that they “thwarted” what they described as an attempted shooting attack” by “neutralizing the assailant”, and noted that no soldier was hurt.

There was no official Palestinian information on the incident, and circumstances surrounding it remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

💔 || Murder in cold blood The body of martyr Bilal Rawajbah who was murdered by Israeli occupation forces on Howwara military checkpoint this morning. pic.twitter.com/xA5XsLoyOD — 𝑹𝑬𝑯𝑨𝑵 98 (@Rehan_Alfarra) November 4, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)