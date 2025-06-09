Israel Detains Madleen Activists in Ashdod, Forces Them to Watch Oct 7 Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen has been seized by Israeli forces and taken to the port of Ashdod in central Israel, following a military operation to prevent it from reaching the besieged Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the vessel was carrying 12 international activists who were detained after being intercepted in international waters.

The Madleen had set sail from Italy on June 1 as part of an initiative by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza. Its mission was to challenge the Israeli naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where hunger and displacement have reached catastrophic levels.

Among those aboard were activists from France, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands, including high-profile figures such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham.

Gaza freedom flotilla ship Madleen, due to enter Palestinian waters at around 2am local time Monday, has been intercepted by Israeli vessels and quadcopter drones in international waters. The ship has been sprayed with an unknown substance; crew are reporting the ship is being… pic.twitter.com/mpMxGckfMQ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 9, 2025

Following threats issued on Sunday, Israeli naval commandos boarded the ship late Sunday night. The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that all activists aboard were “safe” and would be deported to their respective countries. The Israeli military also released footage showing the moment the activists were arrested.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the activists are currently being held at a military base in Ashdod, where they will undergo interrogation.

A military source noted that the detainees will be shown a film about the events of October 7, 2023, as part of the process. However, the Israeli human rights organization Adalah has demanded that Tel Aviv authorities immediately disclose the whereabouts and legal status of the detainees.

International Condemnation

The seizure has sparked widespread international condemnation.

Iran denounced the Israeli action as an act of “piracy,” emphasizing that the interception occurred in international waters. “The attack on this ship constitutes a form of piracy under international law,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a press briefing in Tehran.

Türkiye echoed the criticism, with its Foreign Ministry condemning the Israeli operation as a “clear violation of international law” and declaring that Israel is “once again showing that it is acting as a terrorist state.”

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, also condemned the raid. She expressed her full support for the Freedom Flotilla’s mission and called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albanese stated that the Madleen posed no threat to Israel’s security and that the country had no legal authority to intercept the ship in international waters.

Israeli Defence minister Israel Katz has referred to the project as the “hate flotilla,” announcing “To the antisemitic Greta [Thunberg] and her friends who echo Hamas propaganda, I say clearly: You’d better turn back – because you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any… pic.twitter.com/AjAlJh3j2J — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 9, 2025

She further urged the British government to seek clarification from Israeli authorities and ensure the ship is allowed to continue its “legitimate humanitarian mission” to Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition issued a statement early Monday describing the Israeli military’s actions as a kidnapping of international volunteers. They reaffirmed their commitment to breaking the blockade and called on the global community to organize and dispatch more aid ships to Gaza.

In a separate statement, the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza condemned the interception, labeling Israel a “war criminal state” and demanding renewed international efforts to challenge the blockade.

A Pattern of Escalation

The seizure of the Madleen follows a similar incident on May 2, when another humanitarian ship, Conscience, was attacked by an Israeli drone while attempting to reach Gaza. The drone strike caused a hole in the ship’s hull and ignited a fire in its bow, forcing it to retreat.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz had earlier stated that he instructed the military to prevent the Madleen from reaching Gaza, calling the mission an “illegal attempt to break the naval blockade.”

As the Madleen was reportedly intercepted and seized by Israeli forces in int'l waters, the UK gov must urgently seek full clarification and secure the immediate release of the vessel & its crew. The Madleen must be allowed to continue its lawful humanitarian mission to Gaza. https://t.co/7ZNIQWS6Tw — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 9, 2025

Despite Israeli claims, international legal experts and human rights organizations continue to challenge the legitimacy of the blockade and insist that humanitarian missions like the Freedom Flotilla operate within international law.

As of Monday afternoon, the 12 detained activists remain in Israeli custody. The international community, particularly human rights organizations and UN representatives, are intensifying pressure on Israel to release them and allow the mission to continue.

