‘Cold-Blooded Killing’ – PA Security Forces Shoot and Kill Teenager in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas condemned the PA’s actions saying it will “ignite internal divisions that must be avoided.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) ‘security forces’ have shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin with resistance groups condemning the action as mimicking that of the Israeli forces.

In video footage shared on social media, Rehbi al-Shalabi, reportedly 17 years old, was seen coming to a halt on a motorbike, a few meters away from the PA forces in a security vehicle. PA forces open fire at al-Shalabi who immediately falls off his bike. His brother was also injured in the shooting.

Today the Palestinian Authority opened fire at Palestinians in Jenin, killing one man, 19 year old Ribhi Mohammad shalabi, and injuring his brother- a 15 year old boy in the head. 🔘(Graphic video below) The Palestinian authority claims to be targeting illegal groups (The… pic.twitter.com/pHHW3P7mjN — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) December 9, 2024

The incident occurred after clashes erupted early on Monday between resistance fighters and PA forces who also deployed snipers on the roofs of buildings in Jenin.

Seizure of Weapons

At a press conference on Monday, the Joint Operations Room of the Resistance in Jenin Camp said al-Shalabi was the 12th Palestinian killed at the hands of PA forces since October 7 last year.

“The new round of tension began last week with the abduction of fighter Imad Abu Al-Haija, in addition to ongoing pursuit and repeated seizure of weapons and money from resistance fighters and their families, particularly in Jenin, Tubas, and Nablus,” the Jenin Resistance said.

🎥| Elite armed forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA) equipped with sniper rifles & armored jeeps, doing Israel’s dirty work in Jenin—they operate with the official consent of Israel. pic.twitter.com/hFgOkW2vB4 — Arya – آریا (@AryJeay) December 9, 2024

Recent incidents included PA forces having “abducted fighters, dismantled explosives directed at the IOF, and increased pressure on the resistance, resulting in confrontations,” they noted, adding that “several initiatives and concessions” were presented to the PA “to prevent bloodshed.”

But, they added, the PA did not respond, saying it instead “escalated the pressure, besieged Jenin camp, and committed numerous assaults, including the martyrdom of Rebhi Shalabi while on his motorcycle.”

It said that in light of the developments, “resistant youth” in Tulkarm were burning tires, and closing roads in protest at the PA’s “aggression on Jenin.”

Call for Unity

In a statement, Hamas also condemned the PA’s actions saying it will “ignite internal divisions that must be avoided.”

Hamas called on the PA to “stop these harmful practices, release all detainees, and work towards unity.”

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in a statement condemned what it called the cold-blooded killing of an innocent citizen … as witnessed in the circulated video. The Brigades said it showed how PA Security Forces “executed him in cold blood, mimicking the actions of the criminal enemy soldiers against our people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

Airstrike in Tubas

The incident comes as Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in an airstrike targeting a residential area in Tubas.

The victims were identified as Khalil Majdi al-Masri, 26, and Oday Radwan Daraghmeh, aged 32.

During the aftermath of the airstrike, Israeli occupation forces blocked medical teams from reaching the wounded and recovering the bodies of the martyrs.

Fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades reported engaging Israeli forces in fierce confrontations near the city’s main street.

The clashes came amid an intensification of Israeli military activities in the occupied territories, marked by heightened repression, mass detentions, and significant casualties.

(The Palestine Chronicle)