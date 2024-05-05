Israel Establishes Rafah Military Command, Palestinian Resistance Just Bombed It

May 5, 2024 Blog, News, Videos
An Israeli rescue unit transports wounded soldiers. (Photo: video grab).

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Al-Aqsa TV cited security and field sources from the Palestinian Resistance as saying that at least three soldiers were killed and ten others wounded, some of them critically. 

The Israeli army suffered losses on Sunday in an attack that the Israeli media described as unusual, as the Palestinian Resistance bombed gatherings of soldiers at the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing located in southern Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli media reported  that a publication ban was imposed on them regarding the exact location of the shells and the army’s losses.

Some Israeli newspapers and websites reported that up to 10 soldiers were injured, some of them in serious condition.

What Israeli Media Say

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, “more than ten people were injured by an unusual barrage (of rockets – PC) that was fired (…) at Kerem Shalom from the Rafah area, and included 14 rockets and mortar bombs.”. 

“This is a very unusual incident,” the paper continued, “which takes place after months of intense fighting in the Gaza Strip.”

“Helicopters and aircraft were called (…) in order to comb the area and evacuate casualties,” the report added. 

What the Palestinian Resistance Says

The Al-Qassam Brigades , the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that its fighters “bombarded gatherings of enemy forces at the Kerem Shalom site and its surroundings with a 114mm short-range Rajoom rocket system.”

Al-Aqsa TV cited security and field sources from the Palestinian Resistance as saying that at least three soldiers were killed and ten others wounded, some of them critically. 

Al-Aqsa TV added that the operation targeted a recently established Israeli command post, located east of the Kerem Shalom military site.

The post was reportedly aimed at managing bombing operations targeting the Rafah governorate and planning the Rafah operation, and included officers from the Shin Bet and Israeli generals.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*