Israel Establishes Rafah Military Command, Palestinian Resistance Just Bombed It

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army suffered losses on Sunday in an attack that the Israeli media described as unusual, as the Palestinian Resistance bombed gatherings of soldiers at the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing located in southern Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli media reported that a publication ban was imposed on them regarding the exact location of the shells and the army’s losses.

Some Israeli newspapers and websites reported that up to 10 soldiers were injured, some of them in serious condition.

What Israeli Media Say

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, “more than ten people were injured by an unusual barrage (of rockets – PC) that was fired (…) at Kerem Shalom from the Rafah area, and included 14 rockets and mortar bombs.”.

“This is a very unusual incident,” the paper continued, “which takes place after months of intense fighting in the Gaza Strip.”

“Helicopters and aircraft were called (…) in order to comb the area and evacuate casualties,” the report added.

Footage depicts the moments when resistance rockets and mortars hit Israeli occupation tanks and bulldozers stationed to invade Rafah City near the Kerem Shalom military base in the eastern Gaza Strip. According to sources from the resistance, the operation targeted a recently…

What the Palestinian Resistance Says

The Al-Qassam Brigades , the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that its fighters “bombarded gatherings of enemy forces at the Kerem Shalom site and its surroundings with a 114mm short-range Rajoom rocket system.”

Al-Aqsa TV cited security and field sources from the Palestinian Resistance as saying that at least three soldiers were killed and ten others wounded, some of them critically.

Al-Aqsa TV added that the operation targeted a recently established Israeli command post, located east of the Kerem Shalom military site.

The post was reportedly aimed at managing bombing operations targeting the Rafah governorate and planning the Rafah operation, and included officers from the Shin Bet and Israeli generals.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)