Israel Expands Operations in West Bank, Plans Permanent Military Sites in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces are escalating military operations across the West Bank, killing 25 in Jenin, displacing 20,000, and detaining 380 Palestinians in the past month.

The Israeli news website Walla, citing a senior Israeli officer, reported that the Israeli army plans to expand its operations in the West Bank in the coming period.

The officer reportedly claimed that the move aims to prevent the formation of organized military forces in the territory, according to the officer.

The report quoted Central Command chief Avi Balut as saying in a closed session that the army had identified observation points and various combat equipment among armed fighters in camps in the northern West Bank.

Additionally, an official from the army’s Central Command expressed concerns about the potential resumption of fighting in Gaza and its impact on military operations in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces continue their destruction of homes and infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp for the 25th day in a row.

On the ground, local Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces continue to deploy reinforcements to Jenin camp, where military bulldozers are carrying out acts of destruction.

Israeli media stated that the army’s Central Command is considering establishing permanent military posts in or near the Jenin camp. These sites would be managed by a specialized battalion capable of rapid military operations as the current offensive in Jenin nears its conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Jenin camp’s media committee reported that Israeli forces have maintained their assault on the city and its camp for 24 consecutive days, killing 25 Palestinians and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

The committee described the ongoing military operations as “brutal,” stating that nearly 20,000 residents had been forced to flee.

The camp and surrounding areas are experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis due to power and water outages, as well as shortages of basic necessities.

The committee also documented the destruction of approximately 74 buildings, either completely or partially, as a result of the military campaign.

Israeli forces have also sent reinforcements to Tulkarm as part of their continued military operation in the northern West Bank.

At dawn, they stormed the city of Nablus and raided the Old Askar camp, where they engaged in armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Nablus stated that its fighters were engaged in heavy battles against Israeli forces using machine guns and explosive devices.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Battalion also announced that it had targeted Israeli troops with gunfire and explosives.

Israeli forces further raided the Rafidia neighborhood in Nablus, where they fired live rounds and tear gas. Troops searched student residences near An-Najah University and stormed another residential building.

In a related development, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that Israeli forces detained 380 Palestinians from the northern West Bank over the past month.

(PC, AJA)