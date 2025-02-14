US Lawmakers, Rabbis Reject Trump’s Plan to Seize Gaza, Displace Its People

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump’s plan to seize Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians is facing strong opposition from US lawmakers and Jewish leaders, who warn of its moral and global consequences.

Hundreds of US lawmakers and rabbis have voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take control of Gaza and forcibly displace its residents.

According to the US-based news website Axios, 145 Democratic representatives signed a letter urging Trump to retract his remarks about US control over Gaza.

In the letter, the lawmakers expressed shock over the idea that an American president would advocate for the permanent forced displacement of two million Palestinians.

“We are alarmed that an American president would advocate for the forcible removal and permanent displacement of two million people,” the lawmakers reportedly wrote.

The signatories, representing nearly two-thirds of the 215 Democratic members of the House, warned that such a move would “not only be morally indefensible,” but would also damage America’s global standing, endanger US forces, and increase security threats.

They further cautioned that Trump’s position could undermine US efforts to collaborate with Arab partners on Gaza’s reconstruction and the broader search for a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Israel.

Jewish Opposition

In a separate development, 350 rabbis in the United States signed a full-page ad in The New York Times opposing Trump’s plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

Published on Thursday, the ad carried the headline: “Trump has called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish people say no to ethnic cleansing!”

The statement, endorsed by 350 rabbis and Jewish activists, rejected the proposed displacement, emphasizing opposition from within the Jewish community.

Widespread Rejection of Trump’s Plan

On February 4, during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump publicly stated his intention for the US to seize Gaza after displacing its Palestinian population.

He suggested relocating Palestinians to neighboring countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan—a proposal swiftly rejected by both nations, as well as by regional and Western organizations.

Trump’s plan has faced overwhelming condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, and the international community, though it has been met with strong political support in Israel.

Meanwhile, between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israel—backed by the US—has carried out what has been widely recognized as genocide in Gaza, resulting in approximately 160,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, the majority being women and children, with more than 14,000 reported missing.

(PC, AJA)