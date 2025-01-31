19 Killed So Far: Israeli Forces Continue Deadly Raids in the Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have killed three more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing the death toll of Operation Iron Wall to 19.

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Jenin refugee camp, while a third was killed in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

This latest attack brings the total number of Palestinians killed during the ongoing Operation Iron Wall to 19, according to medical sources cited by the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Jenin | Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of slain Osama Abul Heija, killed by Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing offensive in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/Rp4rN7iH3v — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 31, 2025

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the General Authority for Civil Affairs informed them that the two men had been shot dead by Israeli forces in the camp on Thursday.

Bodies Withheld

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Yazan Hatem Al-Hassan and Amir Abu Hassan, have been withheld by the occupation authorities, reported WAFA. According to Palestinian sources they were resistance fighters within the Jenin Brigade.

A Palestinian child, in critical condition now, shot in his back and left as bleeding by an Israeli sniper in Tulkarm, West Bank pic.twitter.com/zqfeJUGBao — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 30, 2025

Also on Thursday, Qassim Aboud Alkik, aged 42, was shot by and killed by Israeli occuaption forces in Nablus. Reports say he was killed while with his family, and his body was also detained by the Israeli army.

Israeli forces have been carrying out a large-scale military offensive dubbed Operation Iron Wall in Jenin and its refugee camp, resulting in casualties, demolitions of at least 100 homes and significant damage to infrastructure since last Tuesday.

Women Injured

According to WAFA, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported on Thursday night that its medical teams received three women in their fifties who had sustained shrapnel injuries from an Israeli airstrike targeting a building inside the camp.

Scenes of the destruction that was left behind by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/lbEkKiKPzt — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 31, 2025

The women were handed over by the Israeli army at the Al-Jalama military checkpoint before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

In addition, an Israeli military vehicle deliberately rammed into an ambulance attempting to evacuate a wounded individual from the camp. Journalists have also been barred from entering the area to cover the developments.

Two Boys Shot

On Friday, Israeli occupation forces shot and injured two young boys in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, according to WAFA.

Widespread destruction left by the Israeli occupation army in infrastructure and streets of Abdullah Azzam neighborhood in Jenin refugee camp amid the ongoing invasion for the past 11 days. pic.twitter.com/nRH4AYDnwa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 31, 2025

Occupation forces stormed the eastern part of the village and opened live fire on residents, resulting in the injury of two boys, aged 11 and 12.

One child was shot in the abdomen, while the other was injured in the foot.

Tulkarm Stormed

Israeli occupation forces continued on Friday the forcible eviction of Palestinian residents from their homes in the Tulkarm refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank, amid an unprecedented escalated onslaught on the city and its camp, reported WAFA.

Israeli forces forced families to leave their homes at gunpoint, particularly in the neighborhoods of al-Nadi and Shuhada, causing widespread panic, especially among women and children.

⚡️JUST IN: Scenes coming from Jenin camp in the West Bank reveal the amount of destruction in the camp’s neighborhoods. Currently the israeli occupation forces are forcing citizens to leave their homes in Tulkarm camp—Video2. pic.twitter.com/HIN6jRL01x — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 31, 2025

Witnesses further reported that these evictions were accompanied by the destruction of home contents and the detonation of several houses.

This ongoing escalation, now in its fifth consecutive day, is taking place amid dire humanitarian conditions in the camp, with residents suffering from the disruption of essential services such as water, electricity and telecommunications due to infrastructure being destroyed Israeli bulldozers. There is also a severe shortage of food, medical supplies, drinking water and baby formula.

Ramallah

In a separate statement, the Palestine Red Crescent said its teams in Ramallah dealt with 61 injuries in the town of Beitunia near Ofer Prison in the western part of the city while Palestinian prisoners were being welcomed home as part of the third batch of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, reported the Anadolu news agency.

“This is my home, you can’t come in here. Want to shoot me? Shoot me, I’m not afraid of you!” A brave Palestinian woman from Ramallah, Occupied West Bank, confronts Israeli soldiers as they invade her home. pic.twitter.com/RbzVypTmKP — DOAM (@doamuslims) January 31, 2025

The injuries were suffered from both live and rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation. Some of the injured were transferred to the hospital, while others received field treatment.

Detainees Freed

Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, including 66 from the West Bank, as part of the third phase of the first stage of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Families in Ramallah celebrated the long-awaited release of 110 Palestinian prisoners, marking a moment of hope amidst years of suffering.https://t.co/aApTKHR9bB pic.twitter.com/mAhSPg6SgG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2025

In another statement, the Red Crescent confirmed that its teams in Bethlehem treated two children aged 13 and 15 who were shot with live ammunition in the thigh and abdomen during clashes in the village of Al-Khader, west of Bethlehem.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)