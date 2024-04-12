Israel Expects Iranian Attack in Next Two Days – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

Israel is bracing for a potential direct attack from Iran on either its southern or northern regions as early as Friday or Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar to the matter.

A source briefed by Iranian officials, however, reportedly stated that while discussions regarding plans for an attack are underway, a definitive decision has yet to be reached.

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

At least 13 people were killed in the Israeli strike, including seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors.

Among the victims were General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, General Hadi Haj Rahemi.

As of April 10, intelligence reports from the United States suggested that the likelihood of an attack on Israeli assets by Iran or its proxies was high, WSJ reported, adding that “a source says it now appears that the attack could be within Israel’s borders.”

On Thursday, the American Embassy in Israel said that US government employees and family members “would be restricted from any personal travel outside of central Israel, Jerusalem and Beersheba until further notice,” the report indicated.

In its report, WSJ illustrates several scenarios, including “attacks by Tehran’s proxies in Syria and Iraq” or an attack on the Golan, which was illegally annexed by Israel from Syria in 1981.

Iran and its allies, according to the report, could even attack Israeli forces in Gaza or “strike at Israeli Embassies, notably in the Arab world, to show them that friendly ties with Tel Aviv could be costly”.

While Washington has now shifted position regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, repeatedly calling on Israel to reach an agreement, the Biden Administration has reportedly stated that it would support Tel Aviv in the event of an attack by Iran or its proxies.

“As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad,” US President Joe Biden reportedly said on Wednesday.

‘Israel Will Be Punished’

Describing last week’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a “mistake,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel “will be punished” for it.

Khamenei made the remarks during his Eid al-Fitr sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, after leading mass congregational prayers attended by tens of thousands of people.

“The evil regime made a mistake in this case, and it must and will be punished,” Iran’s supreme leader warned, escalating speculation that retaliatory military action is imminent.

Khamenei also denounced the Israeli onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying Tel Aviv is incapable of dealing with the Palestinian Resistance and is resorting to child killing.

He also lashed out at Western governments, saying the events in Gaza over the last six months have revealed the “evil nature of Western civilization.”

Vowing Retaliation

Iran’s top political and military leaders have in recent days issued strongly-worded statements, vowing retaliation for the attack that came amid heightened regional tensions.

On April 1, Khamenei issued a stern warning in Hebrew, vowing that Israel would regret its decision to bomb the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Using his X platform account, Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew, proclaiming that “God’s willing, we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his visit to Syria on Monday, accused the US of giving Israel the “green light” for the Damascus attack, claiming that the attack was carried out with US-made aircraft and missiles.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said none of the Israeli embassies are safe after the Damascus attack.

His remarks came amid reports that 28 Israeli diplomatic missions in the West Asia region have been closed in recent days in anticipation of an Iranian retaliatory strike.

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran, which do not have diplomatic relations, have been escalating in the wake of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized Israel’s readiness to retaliate in the event of an Iranian military strike.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack inside Iran,” he wrote.

(The Palestine Chronicle)