‘Must and Shall be Punished’ – Iran Slams UNSC for Failing to Condemn Israel

Iran feels obligated to punish Israel for attacking its diplomatic mission in Syria because the UN Security Council has failed in its duty, Tehran’s mission to the global organization said on Thursday.

The Israeli April 1 airstrike killed seven Iranian officers, including two generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

“Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated,” the mission posted on the social media platform X.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Israel “must and shall be punished” for what it did.

Israeli and US intelligence have fueled speculation that possible reprisals could entail anything from drone attacks to ballistic missile strikes.

Israel has been bracing for some kind of response for over a week, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) canceling all leave and starting to spoof GPS signals.

Reports on Wednesday, sources linked to anonymous US intelligence officials spoke of an imminent Iranian strike within 24-48 hours, following the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the feast of Eid-al-Fitr.

Brent oil futures have risen above $90 per barrel in anticipation.

British-based media have reported that Israel has been preparing to attack Iranian nuclear program facilities in the event of a missile strike.

The US government has declared it would back Tel Aviv against Tehran, but anonymous claims that American jets would join Israeli strikes have not been officially confirmed.

Israel has been attempted to escalate the scope of its war beyond Gaza and south Lebanon.

Some analysts say that Tel Aviv’s repeated provocations of Tehran aim largely at sparking a regional conflict, and getting Washington involved in a direct confrontation with Israel’s enemies.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah is Iran’s strongest ally in the Middle East.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(RT, PC)