Quds Brigades Concludes Military Drills (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Jihad armed wing Al-Quds Brigades announced the completion of its military drills under the title ‘In commitment to the revolutionaries of the West Bank’.

The spokesperson for the Brigades, known by his nom-de-guerre Abu Hamza, said that tens of fighters participated in the drills, which focused on the creation of scenarios that would allow the Gaza Resistance to defend the Strip against Israeli attacks and incursions.

Abu Hamza also said that the nature of the drills is based on the understanding that all of Palestine is one geographic unit and the aim of the Resistance is to defend against Israeli aggressions in every part of Palestine.

The Brigades spokesman also emphasized that Gaza is not a separate entity from Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, and any other parts of the occupied West Bank.

(All Photos: Supplied)