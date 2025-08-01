Israel Faces Diplomatic Collapse as Pressure Mounts over Gaza Crisis – Report

Due to the Israeli blockade, more than 100 Palestinians, including children, have died due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Israel is heading toward a major diplomatic breakdown as famine spreads in Gaza, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday.

The Anadolu news agency cited the newspaper as having revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government ignored mounting international warnings about an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The report states that on March 2, Israel’s Security Cabinet made a decision to halt the entry of food aid into Gaza. This move came despite clear assessments from Israel’s own security establishment about the worsening famine, as well as urgent warnings from Gen. Ghassan Alian, the coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and several international relief organizations.

Unnamed political and security sources told the Yedioth Ahronoth that the decision “was not rooted in strategic considerations but was driven by political pressure from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich,” both known for their far-right policies.

The daily noted that the Israeli government was fully aware Gaza was “on the brink of famine,” yet continued to block aid entry endangering the lives of countless Palestinian civilians.

Over 1,000 ‘Aid Seekers’ Killed

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 1,330 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed and over 8,818 injured, since the end of May when the controversial US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was launched.

The EU reportedly issued a stern warning to Israel regarding the consequences of the deepening crisis, even hinting at suspending its partnership agreement with Tel Aviv.

After months of a complete blockade and forced starvation, Israeli forces have allowed limited international aid to enter #Gaza, but not without further attacks on aid seekers. Survivors of a recent attack in Rafah recall how Israeli soldiers targeted civilians waiting for aid.… pic.twitter.com/ls3R86c3pR — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) July 31, 2025

This came after a similar warning from the administration of US President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, urging Netanyahu to act, while the prime minister “wasted time and hesitated to make decisions,” the report added.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that “Israel has steered itself into both a humanitarian disaster in Gaza and an impending diplomatic collapse on the global stage.”

France Urges ‘Full’ Aid Access

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for full humanitarian access to Gaza and said that the airdrops are “not enough.”

France starts air-drop of 40 tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza ‘Israel must grant full humanitarian access to address risk of famine’ — Macron Earlier, Palestinian media reported aid dropped over north Gaza landed in IDF-controlled areas Fate of Paris’ airdrops also uncertain https://t.co/HdlGicmRNS pic.twitter.com/ZoR3xxVi3L — RT (@RT_com) August 1, 2025

“Airdrops are not enough. Israel must allow full humanitarian access to address the risk of famine,” Macron wrote on X about carrying out a food airdrop operation in Gaza.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney reportedly said in a video posted on social media that “There has to be a ceasefire in the Middle East. There has to be a ceasefire delivered to the starving people of Gaza, and Israel has got to remove the roadblocks to everything now.”

Germany Pressures Israel

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has emphasized that intensive work is underway to rebuild the humanitarian land route with experienced UN organizations.

Wadephul noted that airdrops cannot replace land deliveries in ensuring that aid reaches the people adequately, Anadolu reported.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Israel to provide sufficient security guarantees to allow the UN to deliver aid in Gaza, where aid agencies have warned of starvation and a worsening hunger crisis. pic.twitter.com/DewuGnlspz — DW News (@dwnews) August 1, 2025

“That is why, in our discussions, we are urgently calling on the Israeli government to allow the UN and international aid organizations safe access and, above all, safe distribution.”

Last week, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his government is considering stepping up pressure on Israel over the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The German government “reserves the right” to take concrete measures to increase pressure on Israel to improve “the catastrophic situation” in the Gaza Strip, he said.

Belgian Groups Urge Action

Around 50 Belgian organizations on Friday called on the leaders of political parties Vooruit, the CD&V, and Les Engages to take immediate action in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement reported by the Belga news agency, cited by Anadolu.

In the open letter co-signed by prominent figures from the cultural, scientific, social, sports, and religious sectors, as well as hundreds of citizens, the signatories warned that “sterile words are worse than complicit silence” and urged the parties to “act today.”

The organizations strongly condemned what they described as a “televised genocide” in Gaza, stressing that official data and international court decisions confirmed the gravity of the ongoing crimes.

No Alternative to UN Response – UNRWA

The chief of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Friday strongly criticized the continued reliance on aid airdrops into Gaza, calling them “inefficient, insufficient, and at least 100 times more costly than trucks.”

Philippe Lazzarini stressed in a statement that “trucks carry twice as much aid as planes,” and questioned the logic behind prioritizing air deliveries while road crossings remain closed.

Airdrops are at least 100 times more costly than trucks

Trucks carry twice as much aid as planes. If there is political will to allow airdrops – which are highly costly, insufficient & inefficient, there should be similar political will to open the road crossings. As the… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 1, 2025

“If there is political will to allow airdrops, which are highly costly, insufficient & inefficient, there should be similar political will to open the road crossings,” he said.

Lazzarini warned that “the only way to respond to the famine is to flood Gaza with assistance.”

(PC, Anadolu)