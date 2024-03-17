92 Palestinians Killed in 24 Hours – Israeli Strikes Continue

Israeli occupation forces committed nine massacres across the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 92 Palestinians and the injury of 130 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted several areas in the south and northeast of Khan Yunis, as well as in the north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis coincided with artillery shelling and gunfire in the northeast of the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike in the northeast of the city of Rafah, in the south of the besieged enclave.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house on Mansoura Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, as well as areas west of Gaza City.

Late Saturday night, twelve civilians, mostly children and women, were killed, and scores were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Thabet family in the Bushara neighborhood, in Deir al-Balah city, in central Gaza.

Ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the arrival of civil defense teams.

Therefore, many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them, according to the sources.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(WAFA, PC)