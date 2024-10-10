‘Intolerable’ – Israel Attacks UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, Italy Summons Ambassador

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two UN peacekeepers were injured on Thursday after Israeli forces fired at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in south Lebanon where Italian troops are stationed, prompting Rome to summon the Israeli ambassador.

“UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit,” the UN mission said in a statement.

“This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall.”

‘Safety a Priority’

In response, the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy, the Italian Ansa news agency reported, over the incidents at UNIFIL bases where Italian soldiers operate.

“These incidents are intolerable and must be carefully, decisively avoided,” Crosetto reportedly said. “For this reasons, I protested to my Israeli counterpart and to the Israeli ambassador to Italy.”

The agency quoted Crosetto as saying he sent “a formal communication to the United Nations to reiterate the unacceptability of what is happening in Southern Lebanon and to ensure Italy’s full, constructive collaboration in all military initiatives aimed at promoting a de-escalation of the situation and the restoration of international law.”

The ambassador said, “The safety of the Italian soldiers deployed in Lebanon remains an absolute priority for me and for the entire Italian government, so that the Italian peacekeepers continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region.”

Earlier Attacks

On Wednesday, UNIFIL said, Israeli forces deliberately fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras.

We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times. UNIFIL peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under SC mandate. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 10, 2024

The occupation forces also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station, according to a UN News report.

“In the past days we have seen incursions from Israel into Lebanon in Naqoura and other areas,” the UN mission said, confirming that the Israeli forces have clashed with Hezbollah fighters on the ground.

Israeli forces also fired on UN position 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering and damaging vehicles and a communications system, the report added.

An Israeli military drone was also observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance.

“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” the UN mission said.

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate. UNIFIL said any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council resolution 1701.

