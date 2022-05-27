Israel Insists on Maintaining Route for Controversial Jerusalem ‘Flag March’

Despite warnings of serious repercussions and violence, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Friday not to change the route of the controversial Israeli ‘flag march’, which will pass through occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu News Agency reported.

A statement from Bennett’s office said the Israeli Prime Minister spoke over the phone with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai, and other security officials, to finalise preparations for holding the march on Sunday as planned.

"Israeli nationalists participate in an annual so-called Flag March in occupied East Jerusalem – but what is it, and why is it controversial?" Article from @The_NewArab https://t.co/U5rSzL99n1 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) May 27, 2022

Bennett said that the march will end in the courtyard of Al-Buraq Wall, or Western Wall, adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and will not pass through Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

The annual ‘flag march’ is expected to pass through Bab Al-Amud area (Damascus Gate area) and East Jerusalem’s Old City.

"Around 16,000 ultra-nationalists will take part in Sunday's annual Flag March, an event riddled with 'displays of incitement, Jewish dominance and racism'" Article by Lubna Masarwa and Huthifa Fayyad in @MiddleEastEye https://t.co/4Ks2OY5RvD — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) May 27, 2022

Palestinian resistance group Hamas warned Israel that it risks another war if it allows the march through Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is locatedin 1967. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)