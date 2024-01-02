Israel Kills More Than 4,000 Gaza School Students Since October 7 – Reports

January 2, 2024 Blog, News
Palestinian youth Tarek Enabbi teaches children at a shelter for displaced refugees in Rafah. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

At least 4,119 Palestinian school students have been killed and 7,536 others injured in the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

In addition, 221 teachers and educational staff were also killed, and 703 others injured in Gaza by the Israeli army, the ministry said in a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

It also said that 343 schools across Gaza were damaged in the Israeli bombing in addition to 38 schools damaged in the West Bank, reports the Anadolu news agency.

The Israeli army also killed 37 school students and injured 282 others in the occupied West Bank since October 7, the report adds.

Israel has targeted, amongst others, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, mosques and churches in its aerial bombardment of the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*