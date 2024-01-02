Israel Kills More Than 4,000 Gaza School Students Since October 7 – Reports

At least 4,119 Palestinian school students have been killed and 7,536 others injured in the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

In addition, 221 teachers and educational staff were also killed, and 703 others injured in Gaza by the Israeli army, the ministry said in a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

It also said that 343 schools across Gaza were damaged in the Israeli bombing in addition to 38 schools damaged in the West Bank, reports the Anadolu news agency.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of Israeli occupation aircraft targeting a house for the Darwish family in Camp 2 in Nuseirat in central Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Cg1upEfE9x pic.twitter.com/OFjBxDiIfk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

The Israeli army also killed 37 school students and injured 282 others in the occupied West Bank since October 7, the report adds.

Israel has targeted, amongst others, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, mosques and churches in its aerial bombardment of the enclave.

Israeli forces continue to withdraw from parts of northern Gaza under intense Palestinian Resistance in all axes, especially in the Tufah and Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to strike and shell Khan Yunis, in the south, and Deir… pic.twitter.com/WHwSrbENcE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)