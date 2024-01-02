Israel Wants Gaza Ruled by Tribes, Not Hamas – Israeli Media

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A post-war scenario in which the Israeli army could divide the Gaza Strip into areas ruled by tribes rather than a single political entity, has come to light.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, the plan was devised by the Shin Bet internal security service and the Israeli military and is expected to be presented to the cabinet on Tuesday.



The proposed plan stipulates that Gaza will be split into districts, and each tribe will control a designated area.

“Each tribe will have some kind of agreement between it and Israel, that it will receive humanitarian aid that will come in from Egypt,” the channel’s reporter said.

“Israel also expects that the tribes will be the ones responsible for managing civilian life there. But it’s not clear how that will happen.”

Tel Aviv has yet to comment on the report. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said before that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority, which controls the occupied West Bank, to have any role in ruling Gaza in the post-war period.

In contrast, the US has suggested that the Palestinian Authority should rule over Gaza after the end of the conflict.

The proposed scheme may also extend to the West Bank and recommends dividing the territories into emirates, and Israel retaining security control, the Anadolu news agency reports.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

