Israel Launches Airstrikes on Gaza after Deadly Jenin Raid

Israel launched multiple airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday morning, a few hours after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, Israeli warplanes fired some 15 missiles at a site in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central coastal enclave, completely destroying it. The strikes caused extensive damage to nearby property and resulted in a power outage that plunged the entire Central Strip into darkness.

The Israeli warplanes also slammed two other sites with several missiles, destroying and setting them on fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The strikes came a day after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded 20 others in a raid on the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, in what was described as one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)