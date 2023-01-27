Israel Launches Airstrikes on Gaza after Deadly Jenin Raid

Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Israel launched multiple airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday morning, a few hours after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, Israeli warplanes fired some 15 missiles at a site in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central coastal enclave, completely destroying it. The strikes caused extensive damage to nearby property and resulted in a power outage that plunged the entire Central Strip into darkness.

The Israeli warplanes also slammed two other sites with several missiles, destroying and setting them on fire.

BREAKING: Gaza Resistance Fires Rockets at Israel in Response to Jenin Massacre

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The strikes came a day after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded 20 others in a raid on the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, in what was described as one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank.

