By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A number of rockets were fired tonight from Gaza towards Israel, local Palestinian media reported.

The Israeli newspaper, the Jerusalem Post said that the Israeli miliary has shot down two of the rockets, after alerts were activated in the areas surrounding the Zikim settlement, Kibbutz Carmia and the city of Ashkelon (Asqalan).

The escalation followed an Israeli massacre in the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the Occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Nine Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military in Jenin, and around ten more were wounded, some critically.

A tenth Palestinian was also killed by Israel near Jerusalem.

Though the Israeli army said that the raid on Jenin early Thursday targeted fighters with the Islamic Jihad movement, fighters from Fatah, Hamas and the Jenin Brigades announced in separate statements that their fighters resisted the Israeli attack on Jenin, which lasted for several hours.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, Nabil Abu Rudineh said that the PA has frozen ‘security coordination’ with Israel and that the authority will pursue the matter at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Meanwhile, Palestinian groups declared that they are ready to respond to the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, calling on Palestinians to join the resistance against the Israeli occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)