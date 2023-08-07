Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians, Including Minor, near Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle, killing three Palestinians, in the village of Arraba, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry added that Israeli forces prevented medical crews from approaching the targeted vehicle.

According to the Quds News Network, the vehicle was hit with over 100 bullets.

The victims were identified as Loay Abu Naesa, Nayef Abu Swis, and 16-year-old Bara Ahmad Fayez Al-Qerm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Israeli occupation forces, saying: “We will continue to take action – everywhere and at any moment – against those who seek to attack us.”

For his part, Hazem Qasem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, warned in a statement that the killing would not go unpunished.

“The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes,” he said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement also said in a statement that “the enemy will realize that its foolishness and terrorism will be met by a strong response from the resistance.”

More than 200 Palestinians, including 38 children, have been killed since the beginning of the year.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Agencies)