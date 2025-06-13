Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Assassinates IRGC Chief-of-Staff

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Early Friday, the Israeli occupation army confirmed it had launched a large-scale aerial operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

In an official statement, the Israeli military described the operation as a “precise, preemptive strike” aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iranian State TV announced the assassinations of several senior Iranian officials in the Israeli strikes, including IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and two nuclear scientists, Dr. Mohammad Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Iran, multiple explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran.

BREAKING | Iranian State TV announces the killing of IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and the nuclear scientists Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi pic.twitter.com/SiAWTJrcVw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

The Israeli Air Force is reportedly carrying out airstrikes on dozens of sites across Iran, including military infrastructure and facilities associated with its nuclear program. The operation has been named “Nation of Lions.”

Iranian state television reported hearing “loud explosions” in various parts of Tehran and confirmed that the country’s air defense systems were on high alert. Additionally, all flights at the capital’s main Imam Khomeini Airport have been suspended.

The Israeli military stated that Iran currently possesses enough enriched uranium to manufacture several nuclear weapons within days—an “imminent threat” it claims warranted immediate action.

It also clarified that sirens heard earlier across Israel were activated preemptively in anticipation of potential Iranian retaliation.

State of Emergency

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency following the military’s offensive against Iran.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz stated.

He said he had signed a special order to implement emergency protocols across “Israel’s” home front, urging settlers to strictly follow directives from the Home Front Command and remain in protected areas.

The Israeli military’s Home Front Command swiftly updated public safety guidelines, suspending all educational activities, public gatherings, and operations at non-essential workplaces. Only essential services are allowed to continue.

❗️🇮🇱/🇮🇷 WATCH: Footage of the first Israeli strikes on Tehran tonight pic.twitter.com/muJAHVapII — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

Tzvika Tessler, a senior official at the Home Front Command, warned on Channel 12 that Israel could soon face a “significant attack from the east,” potentially involving “heavy missiles” capable of reaching any area within Israel.

He added that the public will receive “far-reaching warnings” if and when an attack is imminent.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet as the airstrikes on Iran commenced.

The Home Front Command clarified that the sirens heard earlier were not triggered by any incoming attacks but were instead intentionally sounded to signal that Israel has now entered what it termed “a new situation.”

In another measure reflecting the gravity of the developments, Israel has completely closed its airspace—halting all incoming and outgoing flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

‘Unilateral Attack’

In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel had acted unilaterally in launching its strikes against Iran.

Rubio stressed that the United States is not involved in the attack and that the administration’s primary concern is the safety of American forces stationed throughout the Middle East. He stated that President Trump and his administration have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the protection of US personnel.

According to Rubio, Tel Aviv notified Washington of its intent, explaining that it viewed the operation as essential to its self-defense.

Separately, two US officials told Al-Jazeera that the United States is neither participating in nor assisting Israel in its military campaign against Iran.

The Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian city of Natanz. pic.twitter.com/2NwZ8m8XuH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

Reacting to the Israeli assault, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham declared, “The game has begun, and we pray for Israel.”

By contrast, Democratic Senator Jack Reed, quoted by the New York Times, criticized the Israeli strikes, warning that they “threaten not only the lives of innocent people but the stability of the entire Middle East.”

CNN reported that President Donald Trump is expected to convene a cabinet meeting to coincide with the escalation. White House officials clarified that the meeting had been scheduled prior to Israel’s launch of the attack.

Meanwhile, the New York Times cited three sources indicating that Trump and his senior aides had been aware that an Israeli strike on Iran was a likely scenario.

This is a developing story.

(PC, AJA, Tasnim, Al Mayadeen)