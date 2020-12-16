Jewish Settlers Attack, Chase Palestinian Shepherds in West Bank

Jewish settlers attacked and chased Palestinian shepherds while they were grazing their livestock in the village of Kisan, east of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ahmad Ghazal, the head of Kisan village council, told WAFA settlers from a nearby illegal settlement attacked and unleashed their dogs towards the shepherds, chasing them out of pastures until they reached their village where residents managed to fend off the settlers’ attack and forced them out of the village.

Dozens of Israeli settlers, today, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection.#IsraeliCrimes #freepalestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/T815vIiXoh — Rose Gaza🌸 (@gaza_rose) December 9, 2020

The dogs reportedly attacked and injured several sheep.

This is the second attack in less than 24 hours against the village resident by the settlers, he said.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)