Israel: No More Money to Ukrainian Refugees

Thousands of immigrants who came to Israel citing the conflict in Ukraine will stop receiving special monthly payments in the coming months, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Friday.

The Israeli government is currently sourcing money for the December payments, which were missed due to a budget shortage.

The “special adjustment grant” program was enacted in February 2022 via temporary order, which the Aliyah and Integration Ministry has reportedly decided not to extend, according to Haaretz. Data seen by the newspaper suggests almost 24,000 immigrants had received at least one payment.

Under the program’s provisions, a single immigrant was entitled to 2,300 shekels ($672) a month. A family with two children was eligible for 2,900 shekels ($847), while a family with three children would receive 3,400 ($994).

Citing “an absence of approved state funding” as the reason for missing some of the December payments, Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer’s office said they were working with the Finance Ministry to “free up” money so the remainder can be disbursed.

(RT, PC, SOCIAL)