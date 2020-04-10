Israel Opens Wastewater Tunnels to Smuggle Palestinian Workers into West Bank

Despite the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, with over 9,500 cases and nearly 80 deaths reported so far, Israeli occupation forces today opened several wastewater tunnels near the West Bank city of Qalqiliya to smuggle Palestinian workers back into the West Bank.

Governor of Qalqiliya, Rafi’ Rawajbeh, said that opening the sewage tunnels was an attempt by Israel to undermine the efforts of the Palestinian government to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Palestine, as most of the 266 cases confirmed in Palestine so far came from Israel.

Rawajbeh added that the Palestinian security forces were deployed near the tunnel openings on the Palestinian side to prevent the smuggling of workers and to test Palestinian workers before they can return home.

On March 31, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor urged the international community to protect Palestinians and force Israeli soldiers to stop incursions of cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

It also called for investigating the suspicious behavior of a number of soldiers and Jewish settlers, which appeared to be an attempt to spread the infection and hold those responsible to account.

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed this morning in the West Bank, raising the total in Palestine to 266, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem also announced the second death from the novel coronavirus: Naji Mahmoud al-Mudalal, 55, a resident of Barta’a town, west of Jenin, died several days after contracting the highly infectious coronavirus.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)