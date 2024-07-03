Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Upper Galilee – UPDATED

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATE: The Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) announced that one of the two soldiers wounded in the stabbing attack at the Karmiel shopping mall has died from his wounds. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that large police forces stormed the house of the attacker in the village of Nahaf in the Lower Galilee in preparation for its demolition and arrested all members of his family.

The blowback of the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza continued at all fronts, this time inside Israel where two Israeli soldiers were stabbed by a Palestinian attacker.

Israeli media, citing medical sources, said that two people were injured in a stabbing attack in the city of Karmiel in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

One of the two stabbed Israelis is reportedly in a critical condition, while the other was seriously wounded.

Israel Radio quoted a medic as saying the wounded were two soldiers.

The Israel Police said that the attacker was ‘liquidated’, adding that they were conducting search and combing operations for possible other suspects.

Israel’s Channel 12 said police and Shin Bet were investigating the Karmiel operation, and it “was unclear whether it had a national or criminal background.”

It later reported that police had identified the perpetrator, launched an investigation, prevented the publication of details, and were now heading towards an Arab village near Karmiel in the Shaghour area.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed and wounded over 120,000 Palestinians, violence flared in other parts of the occupied West Bank, and inside Israel.

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)