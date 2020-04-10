Arab League: Israel Uses Coronavirus to Escalate Aggression on Palestinians

Israeli authorities are exploiting the world’s preoccupation with confronting the novel coronavirus to escalate its ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, the Arab League warned yesterday.

The Arab League said in a statement that the Israeli violations included “killing, arresting and displacing civilians, annexing new settlements, and Judaizing and attacking Palestinian holy sites.”

“The [Israeli] occupation is exploiting the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to expand their settlements and impose new realities on the ground, especially in East Jerusalem and its surrounding areas,” the league said.

The statement condemned what it described as “Israel’s racist and terrorist practices against the Palestinian people, and its systematic violation against human rights,” calling on Israel to “immediately comply with the United Nations Security Council’s decisions, halt its aggression practices, and the release all the Palestinian prisoners.”

The League called on the international community “to act immediately to stop the ongoing daily crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

For a Palestinian who lives under the Israeli occupation, coronavirus is the last thing to worry about. Video from Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/OznazOvqcT — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) March 20, 2020

On March 31, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor urged the international community to protect Palestinians and force Israeli soldiers to stop incursions of cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

It also called for investigating the suspicious behavior of a number of soldiers and Jewish settlers, which appeared to be an attempt to spread the infection and hold those responsible to account.

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday morning in the West Bank, raising the total in Palestine to 266, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)