Israel Orders Palestinians in Naqab to Remove Protest Tent

January 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces carry out a massive detention campaign in Naqab. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli authorities have sent a notice to Palestinians in the Al-Naqab desert on Tuesday to remove a tent that they set up to protest demolitions, The New Arab reported.

The authorities handed a notice to the Hazil tribe living in the community of Khirbet Hazil, to tear down the tent, official Palestinian media reported, as protests against demolitions of property belonging to Palestinian communities continue.

The land being cleared will be reportedly used for an afforestation project by the controversial Jewish National Fund (JNF). One village which will be especially affected is Sa’wa Al-Atrash.

The Israeli Land Authority assigned some 1,300,000 square meters of land belonging to the Hazil tribe to the JNF, with 370,000 square meters being allocated for forest planting.

The land seizure took place even after the Palestinian community provided title deeds proving their ownership of the land and its use for crop cultivation.

The notice came as Palestinians in the Naqab held a protest outside the Israeli court complex in Beersheba, for the ninth consecutive day.

The protesters are demanding the release of around 150 Palestinians detained for protesting against Israel’s razing of the lands of their families, according to the Palestinian Authority’s news agency, Wafa.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*