Israel Orders Palestinians in Naqab to Remove Protest Tent

Israeli authorities have sent a notice to Palestinians in the Al-Naqab desert on Tuesday to remove a tent that they set up to protest demolitions, The New Arab reported.

The authorities handed a notice to the Hazil tribe living in the community of Khirbet Hazil, to tear down the tent, official Palestinian media reported, as protests against demolitions of property belonging to Palestinian communities continue.

"They treat us like refugees in our own land. This isn't their land… The Naqab needs your help, Palestine needs your help… we must come together hand in hand & protest for our rights."

This is Adan from the #Naqab.

Listen to her eloquent speech. #SaveTheNaqab pic.twitter.com/kmIZhwLgo6 — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) January 14, 2022

The land being cleared will be reportedly used for an afforestation project by the controversial Jewish National Fund (JNF). One village which will be especially affected is Sa’wa Al-Atrash.

The Israeli Land Authority assigned some 1,300,000 square meters of land belonging to the Hazil tribe to the JNF, with 370,000 square meters being allocated for forest planting.

The land seizure took place even after the Palestinian community provided title deeds proving their ownership of the land and its use for crop cultivation.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces attack the village of Al-Atrash in the Naqab desert, south of 1948-occupied Palestine, and dismantle a tent which was set up in protest of Israel's bulldozing and demolition works in the village, this morning. pic.twitter.com/oXSq7fEWV9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 11, 2022

The notice came as Palestinians in the Naqab held a protest outside the Israeli court complex in Beersheba, for the ninth consecutive day.

The protesters are demanding the release of around 150 Palestinians detained for protesting against Israel’s razing of the lands of their families, according to the Palestinian Authority’s news agency, Wafa.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)