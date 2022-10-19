Saudi Arabia Welcomes Australia’s Decision to Reverse Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

October 19, 2022 Blog, News
A view of the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Saudi Arabia welcomed in a statement on Wednesday the Australian government’s decision to reverse its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was looking forward to concrete efforts by the international community to find a just settlement for the Palestinian cause.

The statement also expressed support for the aspirations of the Palestinian people of establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The ministry reiterated its country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people and their choices.

