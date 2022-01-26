Jewish Settlers Throw Stones, Release Dogs at Women Shepherds in West Bank

Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked two Palestinian women shepherds in the village of Kisan, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ahmad Ghazal told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Maali Amos, built on appropriated Kisan land, attacked two sisters, threw stones at them, and released their dogs to attack their sheep.

Armed israeli terrorists chase and assault Palestinian shepherds in Kisan village, order their 'attack dogs' to bite and injure their sheep https://t.co/LrRz1fEY62 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 17, 2020

The settlers also held the two women and their sheep for more than an hour, Ghazal added, explaining that they regularly attack shepherds in the Kisan area; the attacks are part of a strategy that aims at forcing Palestinians out of the open pastures, in order to expand their illegal settlement.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Palestinians confront the Israeli occupation forces and settlers who were trying to take over the lands of Kisan village, to the east of Bethlehem city. pic.twitter.com/oT22z0wMwW — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 9, 2021

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

