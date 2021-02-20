Israel Prevents Palestinians from Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police on Friday prevented dozens of Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayer, Anadolu Agency reports.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent saw Israeli police deployed in checkpoints at the entrances to the Old City in Jerusalem.

Israeli Regime Bars Palestinians from Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque https://t.co/BiRyvwVdye — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 20, 2021

Israeli police checked the worshippers’ identification cards before putting them in special buses to their homes.

For years, worshipping at the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been limited just to residents of occupied East Jerusalem and Arab cities, and towns in Israel.

Snow falls on Al-Aqsa Mosque today . very beautiful pic.twitter.com/wx1ZLAID10 — julaibib (@julaibib18) February 17, 2021

Earlier on Friday, thousands of Palestinian residents of Jerusalem and Arab cities in Israel flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the heavy rains to perform the Friday prayers.

