Elderly Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes near Hebron

A Palestinian elderly woman was injured during a Jewish settler attack on Palestinian residents’ homes at-Tiwani, in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of at-Tiwani village council, Mohammed Rabee, told WAFA that a number of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Havat Maon attacked Palestinian residents’ homes with stones, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers.

Another reminder that Israeli settlers aren’t innocent and also play a part in the violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. https://t.co/UgG4FY33L7 — 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒄𝒆 #SaveSheikhJarrah (@Visionairess) June 14, 2021

A 70-year-old woman with motor disabilities was injured as she was sitting on her porch.

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees Rateb al-Jabour, told WAFA that these attack are aimed at forcing Palestinian residents out of the area and further expanding the settlement.

The village residents stressed the need for local and international organizations to take action to provide them with protection and stop the Israeli attacks against them.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)