Elderly Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes near Hebron

June 19, 2021 Blog, News
Palestinian Bedouins living in Masafer Yatta are increasingly struggling with access to basic necessities (Photo: Ahmad al-Bazz, via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian elderly woman was injured during a Jewish settler attack on Palestinian residents’ homes at-Tiwani, in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of at-Tiwani village council, Mohammed Rabee, told WAFA that a number of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Havat Maon attacked Palestinian residents’ homes with stones, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers.

A 70-year-old woman with motor disabilities was injured as she was sitting on her porch.

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees Rateb al-Jabour, told WAFA that these attack are aimed at forcing Palestinian residents out of the area and further expanding the settlement.

The village residents stressed the need for local and international organizations to take action to provide them with protection and stop the Israeli attacks against them.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.