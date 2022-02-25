Israel Ready to Receive Thousands of Jews from Ukraine

Israel announced on Thursday that it is ready to receive thousands of Jews wishing to flee Ukraine following the Russian military operation there, Anadolu news agency reported.

“We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine,” Minister of Immigration and Absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, was quoted as saying by Israel’s Kan news agency.

Israel IGNORED Ukrainian requests for military & diplomatic support repeatedly. Yet it’s now ready to accept only “Jewish immigrants” from Ukraine to settle them on native Palestinian land. When war criminals profiting from other war criminals to advance supremacy/Apartheid. 🤮 https://t.co/UjpPOZzKGp — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) February 24, 2022

“Our door will be open to anyone who wants to come. We will find solutions that go beyond what we are prepared for,” she added.

“Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, describing it as a “serious violation of world order”.

