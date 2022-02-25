WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Jenin

February 25, 2022
Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian young man sustained a critical injury in the head Thursday night after Israeli occupation forces opened fire at him near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The youth, a resident of Dayr Ghazale village in Jenin province, was driving his vehicle past the Israeli Al-Jalama military checkpoint north of Jenin when soldiers opened a barrage of gunfire into his vehicle, critically injuring him.

He was rushed in critical condition to nearby Jenin Governmental Hospital for medical treatment, where he underwent a badly-needed surgery in the back. His condition was later described as stable.

