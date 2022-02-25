WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Jenin

A Palestinian young man sustained a critical injury in the head Thursday night after Israeli occupation forces opened fire at him near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a vehicle injuring two #Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Jalameh checkpoint in Jenin. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/vsEO1mjajD — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 24, 2022

The youth, a resident of Dayr Ghazale village in Jenin province, was driving his vehicle past the Israeli Al-Jalama military checkpoint north of Jenin when soldiers opened a barrage of gunfire into his vehicle, critically injuring him.

BREAKING: Two Palestinians Shot Inside Their Car By Israeli Occupation Forces, Near The Al-Jalama Crossing In Jenin. Tensions escalate inside the West Bank, as the war in Ukraine wages on. Large-scale Israeli settler attacks & demonstrations also today. pic.twitter.com/61NqKUgiQC — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 24, 2022

He was rushed in critical condition to nearby Jenin Governmental Hospital for medical treatment, where he underwent a badly-needed surgery in the back. His condition was later described as stable.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)