Israel Renews Administrative Detention against French-Palestinian Human Rights Defender

The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday renewed the administrative detention against French-Palestinian human rights defender Salah Hamouri for another three months, until December 4, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hamouri, a resident of occupied East Jerusalem, was detained at his home in March and slammed with three-month administrative detention without charge or trial, which was renewed again in June for three more months and was supposed to end on September 5.

Hours before his expected release from Hadarim prison— Israeli apartheid regime renewed the administrative detention of Salah for another three months! #JusticeForSalah https://t.co/QzQEWjAyVv https://t.co/ejXqzvaldg — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) September 5, 2022

On July 26, Hammouri was subjected to a punitive classification as a “high-risk prisoner” and transferred to a high-security isolation prison after he sent an open letter from prison to French President Emmanuel Macron about his situation as a French citizen.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)