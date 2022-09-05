Palestinian Journalist Killed by ‘Unidentified Gunmen’ in Umm al-Fahm

A Palestinian journalist from the town of Umm al-Fahm, located in the 1948-Israeli occupied territories, was killed by unidentified gunmen, The New Arab reported.

Nidal Ighbariya, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was shot after he performed the Maghrib prayer in a mosque and went to his car, according to eyewitnesses.

Local sources: Journalist Nidal Abu Al-Aila Ighbariya (44 years old), from Umm al-Fahm city, was killed in a shooting attack pic.twitter.com/M5wP0QDDSI — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) September 4, 2022

In June, the 44-year-old journalist posted several pictures on his accounts on Facebook and Instagram platforms, documenting the attack on his house with a hail of bullets.

According to an Israeli medical source, Ighbariya was critically wounded in the upper part of his body.

Since the beginning of this year, 70 Palestinians of Israeli citizens, including seven women, were killed by unidentified people.

Speaking to The New Arab, the journalist’s family held Israeli authorities responsible for the incident, mainly as their son filed a complaint about receiving death threats.

Journalist Nidal Agbariyyah, 44, was murdered tonight in his hometown of Umm al Fahm, the latest victim in the bloodbath sweeping over Arab communities in Israel. pic.twitter.com/gtHLgqEZxl — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 4, 2022

Ighbariya is a founder and editor-in-chief of the local “Baladna” website, which provides news regarding Palestinians in the 1948-occupied areas.

Colleagues of Ighbariya accused the Israeli police of failing to protect journalists, in particular, and the Palestinians of the occupied territories, in general, from the massive killings.

