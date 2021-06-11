Report: Jordan and Hamas May Reconcile to Confront Israel

June 11, 2021 Blog, News
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (Photo: Jordanian FM, Via Wikimedia Commons)

Jordan and Hamas may be on the verge of reconciliation in the ongoing confrontation with the occupation state of Israel, Anadolu has reported.

This was evident during the latest Israeli assault on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, with Amman expressing its keenness to defend the people of occupied Palestine.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized this in a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, held in Amman in May. The Hashemite Kingdom, he said, has been in touch with Hamas on this issue.

King Abdullah said a few days ago that there could be a “conspiracy” being hatched against Jordan and the Palestinian cause to neutralize the Kingdom’s role in what Jordanians view as an integral part of their identity.

Aside from their shared border, Jordan and Palestine are linked by the fact that a large proportion of the Kingdom’s population is of Palestinian origin. Moreover, around two million Palestinian refugees live in ten UN camps within Jordan.

