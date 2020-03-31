Israel Renews Administrative Detention for Palestinian Journalist

Israeli authorities renewed on Sunday the administrative detention of the female Palestinian prisoner Bushra Al-Taweel, 27, from the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Quds Press reported.

According to the Prisoners’ Media Office, Quds Press said this was the second round of administrative detention for Al-Taweel and it has been renewed for four months.

Al-Taweel has spent several terms inside Israeli jails in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

On December 11, 2019, the journalist, a specialist in prisoners’ issues, was arrested from her house. Five days later, the Israeli Army Commander of the Central Command issued a military order to put her in administrative detention for four months.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)