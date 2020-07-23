Israel Sends Military Reinforcements to Lebanon Border after Hezbollah Warnings

Israel has said it is sending military reinforcements to its northern border after the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group threatened retaliation over the killing of one of its members in an attack in Syria earlier this week.

The man killed in Monday’s air raid near Damascus International Airport was identified as Ali Kamel Mohsen. The attack also killed four other foreign fighters and was widely attributed to Israel.

Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported that Israel had also canceled a major military exercise on the northern border, fearing a potential Hezbollah attack.

Hezbollah has vowed in the past to retaliate for any fighter that Israel kills in Syria.

Yediot Ahronot also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allocated a military budget of 3 billion shekels ($877 million) to “confront the current challenges” and continue building border fortifications around the besieged Gaza Strip.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)