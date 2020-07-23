Popular Front Calls on Palestinian Authority to ‘Stop Bullying’ Palestinians

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) yesterday called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to immediately release activists who are fighting against corruption, Quds Press reported.

The activists, the PFLP said in a statement, were arrested during a protest organized by the United Palestinian Hirak in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The PFLP condemned acts which punish those who express their opinions in relation to the PA or criticize corruption within it, adding that these are protected rights within Palestinian law.

"It's not a conflict. It's a liberation movement fighting for justice”. Ghassan Kanafani was a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). He was assassinated by Mossad in 1972. pic.twitter.com/xOZFDHeANF — Richard Medhurst🌹🇸🇾🇵🇸 (@richimedhurst) July 18, 2020

It went on to call on all NGOs and organizations that tackle corruption to stop their silence and highlight the PA’s violations.

Concluding its statement, the PFLP said the PA “must stop bullying” Palestinians and “degrading their dignity,” and begin fighting corruption and reforming its institutions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)