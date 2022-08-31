Israel Strikes Damascus, Aleppo International Airport

Syrian air defenses have intercepted “a number” of Israeli missiles on Wednesday evening but several got through and damaged the international airport in Aleppo, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported citing military sources.

“At around eight o’clock this evening, the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo International Airport with a missile strike, which caused material damage,” the military source told SANA.

Explosions were also recorded in Damascus, with eyewitness reports speaking of damage to residential areas and possible victims. There was no official confirmation yet, however.

According to one report, at least three missiles struck the Aleppo airport runway, taking it out of service until further notice.

Much of Syria’s air traffic was redirected through Aleppo after a similar strike in June destroyed the runways at the Damascus International Airport. Israeli satellite photos showed significant damage to the airport. Syrian officials informed Russia that repairing the damaged runways may take “significant time.”

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syria with missiles, usually fired from Lebanese airspace or the occupied Golan Heights, wary of air defense systems provided by Russia to Damascus. On the rare occasions that Israel has acknowledged the attacks, its government said it was exercising preemptive self-defense against the Iranian presence in the neighboring country.

Syria, Russia and Turkey have repeatedly protested Israeli strikes and called on Tel Aviv to stop violating Syrian sovereignty, apparently to no effect.

(RT, PC, SOCIAL)