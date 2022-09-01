Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Military Raid in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli forces barged their way into the city of Sateh Marhaba, near Al-Bireh, ransacking several houses and sparking confrontations.

From the farewell of Yazan Afaneh who was killed by the lsraeli occupation forces earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Mlu5zSGOrC — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 1, 2022

The heavily-armed Israeli soldiers opened fire at local youths attempting to block their passage, killing Yazan Afaneh, a 26-year-old resident of the nearby Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

