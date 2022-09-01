Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Military Raid in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

September 1, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Yazan Afaneh, 26, was killed by Israeli forces near Al-Bireh. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli forces barged their way into the city of Sateh Marhaba, near Al-Bireh, ransacking several houses and sparking confrontations.

The heavily-armed Israeli soldiers opened fire at local youths attempting to block their passage, killing Yazan Afaneh, a 26-year-old resident of the nearby Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*