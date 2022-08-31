Palestinian Prisoner Awawdeh Suspends Hunger Strike after Reaching Deal for his Freedom

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh suspended on Wednesday his hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh suspended on Wednesday his hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israel to set a ceiling for his administrative detention and to be released on October 2, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Human rights organizations published Sunday pictures of Awawdeh which showed that he had reached a critical stage as a result of his continuation of the strike.

The European Union expressed its shock at the pictures of Awawdeh, describing them as “horrible”, and said he “is in imminent danger of dying,” demanding that, “unless charged immediately, he has to be released.”

Awawdeh, a father of four girls, was arrested on December 27 of last year. He was slammed with administrative detention for six months.

On July 2, he resumed his hunger strike after suspending it earlier after 111 days, based on promises to release him. Israeli authorities reneged on their promise and renewed his administrative detention for four more months.

Over the years, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for prolonged periods of time, without trying them, without informing them of the charges against them, and without allowing them or their counsel to examine the evidence.

