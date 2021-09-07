Israel Summons Father, Brother of Escaped Palestinian Prisoner

Israeli occupation forces yesterday imposed new security restrictions on the occupied Palestinian governorate of Jenin in the northern West Bank and summoned the father and brother of one of the Palestinian detainees who had escaped from a high-security prison earlier in the day.

Fouad Kamamji and his son Majd, the father and brother of Iham who escaped from Gilboa Prison yesterday, were summoned by Israeli occupation forces.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli infantry division was deployed in the Marj Ibn Amer plain, near the Al-Safi Horse Club, and the occupation soldiers began checking the identity cards of Palestinians in the area.

The witnesses added that the occupation forces used vehicles with Palestinian registration plates during the incursion.

Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel in the early hours of yesterday. They are believed to have dug a tunnel to get out of the prison, which was built in 2004 for the “most dangerous” Palestinian prisoners.

The prisoners are all from Jenin and were named as Munadil Nafat, 26, from Yaabad; Mahmoud and Mohammad Al-Arida, both from Arraba; Ayham Kamamji, 35, from Kufr Dan; and Yaqoub Qadiri, 49, from Deir al-Basha. Most have spent 20 years or more behind bars serving life sentences. The sixth prisoner was named as Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, who was imprisoned in 2019 although he hasn’t been sentenced for any crime.

